Who Owns Linksys, The Router Brand Cisco Sold Off?

Linksys is a widely recognized networking and router brand that has operated in this space for decades. It started in 1988 as a private, California-based company under the name DEW International. However, it's no longer an independent company. Unlike some of its major competitors, like Asus or Netgear, both of which are independent, publicly traded companies, or TP-Link, an entirely privately owned entity under nobody else's umbrella, Linksys is currently a subsidiary of Fortinet, an American cybersecurity company.

Before reaching Fortinet, Linksys actually had several owners. After Linksys founders Victor Tsao and Janie Tsao ran it as a private company for 15 years, Cisco bought it in 2003 and held it for a full decade before selling it to the smartphone accessory brand Belkin in 2013. Belkin was sold to Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT) in 2018, a subsidiary of Hon Hai Technology Group, better known as Foxconn. This made FIT Linksys's new owner.

While Linksys was still under FIT's umbrella, Fortinet invested $75 million in March 2021, making it a 32.6% owner of the router brand. In the same year, Fortinet made another $85 million investment in the cfoompany, increasing its ownership stake to 50.8%. The cybersecurity company bought the remaining equity stake in Linksys in 2025 for $20.8 million, making it a 100% owner.