You Shouldn't Record All Your Phone Videos In 60FPS - Here's Why

It's borderline magical that we now carry devices in our pockets more powerful than the computer that took us to the moon. Show your phone camera to a silent film cinematographer, and they'd practically lose their minds at the quality. Back in that era, video cameras were limited to shooting at 26 frames per second (FPS) on the higher end. These recordings were then projected at 24FPS, which eventually became known as the cinematic standard.

Today, phones can shoot as high as 60 and 120FPS. Whether you choose to do so, over say 30FPS, depends on your taste, what you're filming, and your available storage space. Shoot a video at 60FPS, and you'll capture twice as many frames as if you went with 30FPS. More frames are perfect for capturing sports, people moving around, vlogs, or anything with a lot of motion. The biggest reason to avoid recording at 60FPS is the lack of motion blur.

Despite actually looking more realistic, a 60FPS video can invoke a sense of uncanny valley, courtesy of the soap opera effect. Over time, our brains have learned to find 30FPS, which is closer to the 24FPS cinematic standard, a bit more pleasing and a lot more natural. Plus, along with looking like a rerun of "General Hospital", 60FPS video content is twice as heavy on your storage.