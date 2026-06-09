How To Easily Free Up Space In Your Google Email, Drive, And Photos

Not managing storage space is one of the biggest mistakes people make with cloud storage. The 15GB of free cloud storage that you get with your Google account is very valuable, and if this isn't managed properly, you can lose out on incoming emails and shared files. Google recently changed this to only 5GB for new accounts unless you link a phone number to it. The 15GB was already difficult to manage, and now, with only 5GB of shared storage, it might seem inevitable that you'll run out of space.

You can increase this storage to the usual 15GB by adding your phone number and further increase it by paying for extended storage. Fortunately, for those not wanting to do either — or for those who have run out of their 15GB storage — there's still an easy way to free up space in Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Photos. To do this, go to Google One Storage Manager, where you get a number of options on how to effectively clear storage space.

Your Google account's space is shared between Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Photos — the icons for some of which have been recently redesigned. You can see exactly how much storage each service takes when you open the page. From there, you can go through Google's recommended steps on freeing up storage. You can find and delete large files in Drive, unwanted images and videos that take up tons of space in Photos, and emails with sizeable attachments and spam in Gmail.