This Popular Video Doorbell Feature Is Leading To Lawsuits - Here's How To Disable It

If you own a video doorbell, then you may want to look at what features you have turned on. That's because both Ring and Google are currently facing a lawsuit as a result of a facial-recognition feature built into security cameras and video doorbells they offer for purchase. The feature, which is called Familiar Faces on Ring devices and Familiar Face Detection on Google devices, is designed to recognize people you have saved in your device settings.

While the feature sounds useful, the big problem here is that a new proposed class action lawsuit filed against Amazon in June claims that Ring has been collecting facial recognition information from anyone passing in front of those cameras. (via CNET) Because people often aren't aware of the fact that their faces are being recorded, the data has been gathered without their consent — which is a huge invasion of privacy. Some places, such as Illinois and Texas, don't allow features like Familiar Faces to be enabled even if the devices support them.

The fact that these video cameras are almost always watching is just one of the many uncomfortable truths about using Ring cameras. Additionally, this is far from the first time we've seen Ring getting on people's bad sides. Earlier this year, we saw people getting rid of their Ring cameras.