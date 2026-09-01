Utility Companies Want To Take Control Of Your Smart Thermostat - Here's Why

You've probably heard about dads who tell their kids not to touch the thermostat, maybe you even lived with one. Now, the utility companies want to get involved. A growing number of energy companies have begun asking residents for direct access to their thermostats in exchange for a discount. The catch is that people will no longer have full control over the temperature in their own home.

This is all in response to increasing strain and demand on power plants amid increasingly hot summers, including multiple recent record-breaking periods in the U.S. and Europe. In the past, power companies would issue alerts to customers, asking them to preserve power. Now, they want to reach into your air conditioner and do it for you.

The way some utilities are doing this is through "conservation" periods that automatically set your thermostat at agreed-upon limits. Users can choose a certain level to participate that determines how long their unit is off and on, and their target temperature during particularly hot periods and times when the grid is under unusual stress. The end result is that a home's temperature might be set a few degrees higher to shut off the fan, and ultimately reduce power put on the grid.

Utility services that have enacted this program set it during the hotter months of the year. In the U.S., that would typically fall between May and October. However, conservation periods may also take place during other periods of high demand, unusual weather, and other high-energy cost periods. There are still other things your thermostat can do to save you money, you just now may not be the only one using it.