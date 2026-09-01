GrapheneOS Is Offering 7 Years Of Software Support For New Motorola Phones

I've been using GrapheneOS for the last several months on my Google Pixel 6 Pro. There are a lot of benefits to running the OS, but I switched because the Pixel 6 Pro and other Pixel phones will soon no longer receive software support. And as someone who is security-focused and doesn't like spending money needlessly, GrapheneOS is a true lifesaver.

While the OS has worked on various Google Pixel devices in the past, Motorola fans will get access to it next year. GrapheneOS is coming to the new Motorola Razr Fold and Razr Ultra phones, and the announcement also brings the news that these devices will get 7 years of support, meaning you'll be able to keep using your favorite foldable for nearly a decade.

What's refreshing is that the Graphene team says Motorola is doing most of the heavy lifting to get the OS up and running on their devices. It's great to see a partnership like this come to fruition, as it means more options for consumers and helps more devices stay in use and out of landfills.