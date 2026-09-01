GrapheneOS Is Offering 7 Years Of Software Support For New Motorola Phones
I've been using GrapheneOS for the last several months on my Google Pixel 6 Pro. There are a lot of benefits to running the OS, but I switched because the Pixel 6 Pro and other Pixel phones will soon no longer receive software support. And as someone who is security-focused and doesn't like spending money needlessly, GrapheneOS is a true lifesaver.
While the OS has worked on various Google Pixel devices in the past, Motorola fans will get access to it next year. GrapheneOS is coming to the new Motorola Razr Fold and Razr Ultra phones, and the announcement also brings the news that these devices will get 7 years of support, meaning you'll be able to keep using your favorite foldable for nearly a decade.
What's refreshing is that the Graphene team says Motorola is doing most of the heavy lifting to get the OS up and running on their devices. It's great to see a partnership like this come to fruition, as it means more options for consumers and helps more devices stay in use and out of landfills.
Can I install GrapheneOS on my Android device
Graphene has been in the news a lot in recent months, especially regarding how seriously GrapheneOS takes user privacy. And while interest in the OS has increased, not everyone can take advantage of it. Unfortunately, GrapheneOS is currently only available on Google Pixel devices from the Google Pixel 5 to the Google Pixel 10.
This isn't because the GrapheneOS team dislikes other Android devices, but because only Google Pixel devices currently meet their stated hardware security requirements. To date, only Google Pixel devices support the OS, with Motorola as the first company to officially offer support with the upcoming Motorola Razr Fold, Razr Ultra, and a yet-undisclosed non-foldable device.
While GrapheneOS might be off the table for most Android users, that doesn't mean you don't have other options. If you have an Android device, you may want to look at alternative operating systems such as /e/OS, or buy a Fairphone 6 that natively supports the alternate OS. Other options, such as LineageOS and CalyxOS, are also available and often offer wider compatibility with more Android phones and devices.