Fairphone's Repairable Android Phones Come To The US For The First Time Ever

The computing economy in 2026 hasn't been looking stellar thanks to giant moves in a whirling AI industry driving up every cost you can think of along the manufacturing chain. If you're able to stretch out your tech dollars and make sure your machines can last as long as possible, then you're definitely a step ahead in this game. Fortunately for smartphone shoppers in the United States, a new player known for its modular, repairable Android devices has just made its splash in the market.

Fairphone has debuted what it dubs the Gen 6+ of its eponymous series of smartphones. Normally, this wouldn't make our news, as the environmentally conscious Dutch company never sold its wares directly to U.S. consumers, meaning those who wanted a modest, no-fuss, easy-to-fix Android phone with expansive software support would have to incur extra expense to import it. That changes today, as the company has launched a U.S. website and is selling its updated phone for $650.

On raw specifications, Fairphone has historically packaged mid-grade, perhaps slightly stale components into its devices, which are usually priced at a premium. As the "plus" implies, the Fairphone Gen 6+ marks a small step up from last year's Gen 6. That means bumping up from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset to a Gen 4, but it also means an incredible 50% bump in RAM to 12 GB (yes, in this economy). The majority of the other parts remain the same as in Gen 6, including the 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED panel, a 50 MP main camera from Sony along with a 13 MP ultra-wide and 32 MP selfie shooter, and 256 GB of internal storage.