Fairphone's Repairable Android Phones Come To The US For The First Time Ever
The computing economy in 2026 hasn't been looking stellar thanks to giant moves in a whirling AI industry driving up every cost you can think of along the manufacturing chain. If you're able to stretch out your tech dollars and make sure your machines can last as long as possible, then you're definitely a step ahead in this game. Fortunately for smartphone shoppers in the United States, a new player known for its modular, repairable Android devices has just made its splash in the market.
Fairphone has debuted what it dubs the Gen 6+ of its eponymous series of smartphones. Normally, this wouldn't make our news, as the environmentally conscious Dutch company never sold its wares directly to U.S. consumers, meaning those who wanted a modest, no-fuss, easy-to-fix Android phone with expansive software support would have to incur extra expense to import it. That changes today, as the company has launched a U.S. website and is selling its updated phone for $650.
On raw specifications, Fairphone has historically packaged mid-grade, perhaps slightly stale components into its devices, which are usually priced at a premium. As the "plus" implies, the Fairphone Gen 6+ marks a small step up from last year's Gen 6. That means bumping up from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset to a Gen 4, but it also means an incredible 50% bump in RAM to 12 GB (yes, in this economy). The majority of the other parts remain the same as in Gen 6, including the 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED panel, a 50 MP main camera from Sony along with a 13 MP ultra-wide and 32 MP selfie shooter, and 256 GB of internal storage.
What kind of support will the modular Fairphone Gen 6+ get?
Beyond the spec sheet, Fairphone's devices stand out for their modularity. In the Fairphone Gen 6+, that includes a 4,415 mAh removable battery and 2 TB microSD card support. You also get a modular exterior design that lets you literally screw on a wallet or finger loop holder accessory, and a fixer-friendly interior design with a Torx T5 screw tool included in the box. Notably, you don't get a wall charger or a cable, but the company presumes you already have those in a drawer somewhere — anything supporting USB Power Delivery at up to 30 watts will suffice.
Software-wise, you'll start off on Android 16 with Google services alongside a couple of Fairphone's own experiences, including a dedicated physical switch to enter into a stripped-down Moments interface, as well as a local gallery app in case you're not into storing photos or other personal data within Google's cloud. You might feel slightly shortchanged to hear that the Gen 6+ will follow the Gen 6 in getting OS upgrades and security patches through the end of 2032, despite the year gap in release.
You'll be able to use the Fairphone Gen 6+ on AT&T and T-Mobile along with pretty much any other carrier running off T-Mobile's network, such as Mint Mobile or Metro by T-Mobile. You may have some compatibility issues on AT&T-based MVNOs. There is also no support for AT&T's FirstNet spectrum.
When it comes to do-it-yourself repairs, Fairphone has committed to making 12 parts for the Gen 6+ available through 2033. A battery costs $40, while the display is $90. The list also includes all three cameras, the SIM tray, the USB-C port, earpiece, a combined component head unit, and two rear cover pieces.
How does the Fairphone Gen 6+ compare with other phones?
Fairphone's most direct competition at the $650 level is Samsung's Galaxy S25 FE, though the S26 FE should be due out soon. Both phones are about as performant as each other when accounting for the Galaxy's more robust processor, but less RAM. Samsung actually beats Fairphone on software support with a flat seven-generation policy for Android bumps and seven years for security updates, and the S25 FE should also have access to all of the North American carriers' cellular spectrum.
On repairability, content creator PBKreviews rated the S25 FE a 9 out of 10, describing typical battery and display jobs as fairly easy to complete. You're also sure to find Samsung replacement parts on the open market for several years after a device's release thanks to its number one status in Android sales. That said, what Fairphone is able to achieve with its Gen 6 and 6+ designs — both of which scored a 10 out of 10 from iFixit — and parts provisioning is to be admired, and there's no pooh-poohing the company's mission in reducing e-waste, investing in living wages for supply and assembly line workers, as well as auditing and reforming how it sources rare earth minerals.
In truth, there's less that separates a Fairphone Gen 6+ from a Galaxy S25 FE than you might think. Choosing between them, then, may mean leaning toward moral and ethical principles or the perceived convenience of each ecosystem.