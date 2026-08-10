These Google Pixel Phones No Longer Receive Software Support
There are usually two major problems with old Google Pixel phones: degraded battery and discontinued software support. The battery issue can be resolved by getting a battery replacement for around $119 at a Google Store. But for the software support, phones are considered end-of-life once official updates stop. That's now the case for some Pixel phones. Every Google Pixel model from the Pixel 1 through the Pixel 5 series no longer gets official updates, meaning no more new features or security patches.
At this point, you have three options. You're free to still use the device as is, but without security updates, you'll soon find yourself in a vulnerable spot. Your device becomes more prone to malware, viruses, and hackers, and apps might stop working too. If you're comfortable tinkering with your phone's software, you can go with the custom OS route instead. This known loophole to unlock new updates for old Android phones essentially involves installing a completely new operating system on your device. It's a straightforward process, but can get quite technical. If you prefer to skip all that hassle, you can always upgrade to the newer Google Pixel phones that are still officially supported.
Which Google Pixel phones still get updates?
In terms of software support, recently released Google Pixel phones can last seven years. So if you have a Pixel 8 and newer, you won't have to worry about missing out on any future Android updates. Google guarantees both OS and security updates for these devices for seven years from the date of their U.S. release. To be more specific, here's the end-of-life date for your Android phone, based on the model:
- Pixel 10a: March 2033
- Pixel 10 Pro Fold: October 2032
- Pixel 10, 10 Pro, and 10 Pro XL: August 2032
- Pixel 9a: April 2032
- Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro Fold: September 2031
- Pixel 9 and 9 Pro XL: August 2031
- Pixel 8a: May 2031
- Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro: October 2030
Models newer than the Pixel 5 but older than the Pixel 8 still get updates today as well. But instead of seven years, they only receive five years of software support. Here's when these models will stop receiving updates:
- Pixel Fold: June 2028
- Pixel 7a: May 2028
- Pixel 7 and 7 Pro: October 2027
- Pixel 6a: July 2027
- Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: October 2026
That said, even though software support for these Google Pixel models is said to last five or seven years, don't expect to automatically get every single feature in the Pixel Drops. Some of them are hardware-specific and might not be compatible with every model.