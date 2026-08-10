These Google Pixel Phones No Longer Receive Software Support

There are usually two major problems with old Google Pixel phones: degraded battery and discontinued software support. The battery issue can be resolved by getting a battery replacement for around $119 at a Google Store. But for the software support, phones are considered end-of-life once official updates stop. That's now the case for some Pixel phones. Every Google Pixel model from the Pixel 1 through the Pixel 5 series no longer gets official updates, meaning no more new features or security patches.

At this point, you have three options. You're free to still use the device as is, but without security updates, you'll soon find yourself in a vulnerable spot. Your device becomes more prone to malware, viruses, and hackers, and apps might stop working too. If you're comfortable tinkering with your phone's software, you can go with the custom OS route instead. This known loophole to unlock new updates for old Android phones essentially involves installing a completely new operating system on your device. It's a straightforward process, but can get quite technical. If you prefer to skip all that hassle, you can always upgrade to the newer Google Pixel phones that are still officially supported.