Nvidia DLSS 5 Has Leaked, And It's Even Worse Than You Think

In March of 2026, Nvidia revealed the next evolution of Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology: DLSS 5. This AI-powered shader system was intended to improve graphics across the board, but audiences almost universally panned the idea and called it the AI slopification of games. They had no idea how right they were. Last night, participants in the "NBA 2K27" beta/early access discovered that the game includes what users believe is an early, experimental version of DLSS 5.

This program, dubbed Nvidia DLSSNR, was subsequently leaked to the internet, and modders did what they do best: got DLSSNR running in numerous games. Some of these titles include "Control" and "Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth." As you would expect, users who try out the leaked DLSS 5 feel that its graphical fidelity is a marked downgrade, but the issues don't end there.

According to modders, the system's main issue isn't how it allegedly betrays the artistic integrity of games but how it hamstrings performance. Depending on the title and GPU, framerates can drop as much as 50%. One user on X calculated that DLSS 5 made "Control" running on their RTX 5060 drop from 86 FPS to 32 FPS. Since the mod utilizes an allegedly unfinished version of DLSS 5, Nvidia can improve optimization before release so framerates don't take as steep a plunge. The filters that make games look like AI slop? Not so much. If the leak is any indication, don't expect DLSS 5 to turn into a must-use hidden Nvidia GPU feature anytime soon.