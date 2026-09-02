These 4 Premium Movie Theater Formats Use Spatial Audio

Crucial to a truly cinematic experience are immersive video and audio technologies. Video is another story entirely, but audio has advanced far beyond basic surround sound. We can now take advantage of premium audio formats that utilize spatial audio or 3D sound. Spatial audio is designed to create a bubble of sorts — a 3D field around you so that audio seems to come from all directions, not just the left, right, front, or back. Depending on the technology in question, this is achieved in varying ways. Spatial audio can be delivered through headphones, speakers, or external devices. Some smartphones, for example, allow spatial audio playback.

Movie theaters outfitted with spatial audio systems are usually labeled as such, and the tickets tend to cost a little more. It varies by location, but Dolby Cinemas, as an example, typically cost $7 to $14 more than standard theaters. This is because they are considered to be premium or high-end theaters and may incorporate other technologies, like motion seats, visual 3D experiences with glasses, or even larger screens. Whether that's worth the added cost is subjective — some might be happy to pay for it, while others may not. That said, spatial audio is one of the best audio upgrades you can make for your setup, according to home theater enthusiasts.

Dolby Atmos is a common spatial audio format you've probably heard about. But there are several others, and it helps to know what those are and what they offer, especially if you're buying tickets at a local theater. The following are premium movie theater formats that utilize spatial audio to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience. One notable format that takes a slightly different approach is IMAX, but we'll expand on that at the end of this article.