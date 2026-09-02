2 International Laptop Brands That Can Compete With Dell

Choosing a brand of laptop from overseas can be a bit of a minefield. There are dozens of options, despite U.S. restrictions on some of the major brands like Huawei. While it would be grand to talk about all the cool budget laptops from other regions, like China, unfortunately, none of them can compete with Dell in one area: customer service.

We've surfaced two brands that have a global presence and have respectable customer service and warranty situations. There are plenty of horror stories of smaller brands not being the best to get in contact with or to solve the problem. There have also been recent concerns with some smaller brands hosting malware on their own support pages. With Dell, at least you know there's a customer service agent to contact, and there's a clear warranty.

The brands chosen also bring a variety of options for you to select from, similar to Dell. Gaming centric or strictly for business, these are the best two options aside from Dell.