5 Disadvantages Of Mounting Your TV On The Wall

If you're thinking about upgrading your living room setup, slapping a shiny new flat-screen TV on the wall is probably one of the first ideas that comes to mind. After all, floating screens offer the ultimate tidy look, like an idea right out of decor magazines and TikTok videos, especially since there are several ways to mount your TV. Whether you're trying to save some floor space in a tiny apartment or create the ultimate minimalist media room, it's hard to resist the appeal of a wall-mounted TV.

However, that picture-perfect aesthetic comes with a darker side you might not hear anyone talking about. Sure, it looks nice, but did you know that the installation process can be a nightmare? That it can mess up your walls? Or that it makes future room renovations tough?

Understanding these hidden drawbacks before buying a mounting bracket and firing up your drill can save you some serious time and effort. From neck strain to cable-management nightmares, that floating TV-screen aesthetic might not be what you want. Let's break down the five biggest disadvantages of wall-mounting your television and explore why sticking with an "old-fashioned" TV stand might be the smarter move.