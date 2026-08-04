10 Of The Best Ways To Mount Your TV

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Back when those CRT displays retro enthusiasts love so much were mainstream, you didn't have much choice when it came to placement and mounting. Small models might have been light enough to attach to a wall with an articulating mount, but anything medium to large in size was so heavy that the support system would have to be elaborate and expensive.

Fast-forward to the era of flat-screen TVs, and people quickly realized that they could also be hung on a wall just like a portrait. A basic wall mounting is quick and easy to do if you pay for a professional installation, and many people go for this option. The only real pitfall is mounting the TV way too high.

But the common wall mount you see everywhere isn't the only alternative to using the stand that came with your TV. There are numerous variations for mounting a TV, either attached to a structure or as a freestanding unit. A lot of the time, issues you have with your TV setup have more to do with how you've decided to mount your set than the technology itself, your content, or the seating arrangement. It's imperative, then, that you pick the type and style of mount that works best in the space where you need that TV to be. Here are 10 of the best options covering a wide range of settings.