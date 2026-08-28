Sony's New TV Is Its Most Affordable OLED Model So Far

Starting with the 48-inch, there are five models in total, topping out with the 83-inch version. All feature OLED panels, 4K resolution, and smart Google TV features, including Gemini. As mentioned, the 48-inch Bravia 6 is $1,300, and from there you have a 55-inch option for $1,500, a 65-inch option for $2,000, a 77-inch option for $3,000, and finally, a whopping 83-inch OLED panel for $4,000.

They come with four HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K quality at 120 Hz, with VRR, ALLM, and SBTM functionality. Also, the Bravia 6 series supports Dolby Vision and Atmos, as well as DTS:X, for those truly cinematic audio and video experiences (Atmos and DTS:X give you spatial audio). Plus, you get access to Sony Pictures Core and built-in Google TV that itself includes access to "over 700,000" movies and shows. Google's Gemini AI can help you sift through all that content with smart searches and voice assistance.

While there are many benefits to an OLED set, like true colors and darker shadows, there are a handful of OLED disadvantages you'll want to consider, too. Burn-in is still a concern with some panels, which gives the impression of lower longevity than other panel technologies, and they're not generally bright, so you'll want to use them indoors and not in direct sunlight. That being said, OLED's benefits generally outweigh its drawbacks these days, which is why most TV makers have switched to OLED panels and why they're so popular, despite generally being one of the most expensive types of TVs to manufacture.