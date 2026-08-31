Don't Panic Over Grainy-Looking Movies On Your LG OLED TV - Here's Why

LG OLEDs offer stunning picture quality with rich contrast and vibrant colors, but even the world's leading OLED manufacturer isn't perfect. Every individual panel is different, and even identical models can have different image quality and brightness levels due to natural variance. That's usually not a huge deal in real-world scenarios like living room viewing, however, and LG OLEDs continue to soar in popularity thanks to their gorgeous appearance.

Still, no matter how much time you spend fiddling with the TV's settings to boost picture quality, you might still end up finding something wrong with your LG OLED. These quirks can pop up as TVs get older, even with LG's built-in protection tools meant to preserve image quality, but you may even spot some imperfections on a brand-new display. One of the most common issues that LG OLED owners encounter is a grainy-looking effect over movies, for example.

If your OLED TV is looking especially grainy, there's no need to worry. A bit of fuzz is natural with certain content like movies, so there's not a problem with your TV. You may also be experiencing mura defects; small panel variances that create a dirty, uneven picture.