5 Perks Of Switching To OLED Displays

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Whether you're a movie buff wanting to watch the latest releases in the best visuals available or a game hobbyist desiring unmatched screen clarity, you've likely considered getting an OLED TV. Superb color and white-black contrast are the main selling points, but they can be pricey, often 2x or even 3x the price of a budget-friendly LCD. With OLEDs being as costly as they are, you should know what other perks you're getting by opting for an OLED TV or gaming monitor.

OLED stands for Organic Light-Emitting Diode, and that is also what explains its biggest advantage over other screen types. LCD TVs need a backlight to function, while OLEDs produce their own light. That means when you see black on an LCD, there's still a light shining on it to help you see the screen. OLEDs merely stop emitting light when needed. Complete black colors are not the only visual improvements over alternatives, though, and there are benefits beyond the screen too.

For example, OLED TVs typically weigh less than their LCD counterparts because they don't have that extra light or other bulky internal components. Similarly, OLEDs can afford to be much thinner since there are fewer parts to sandwich between the two outer sides. These advantages, paired with other technical aspects, such as better pixel response times and better viewing angles, make OLEDs an excellent choice for those looking for an upgrade.