Research Shows That This Monitor Feature Can Actually Make You Better At Video Games

Whether you're a casual who plays some Mario Kart every once in a while or a competitive gamer playing Valorant every day, the desire to improve and beat others is natural. However, not everyone has the time to invest hundreds of hours into a game, and sometimes it seems like something beyond just skill is holding you back. This is why the question of whether your monitor's higher refresh rate makes you better at games or whether 60 Hz is enough for gaming is so prevalent.

There have been plenty of studies about this, and a recent analysis by LG Display seemingly provides conclusive proof that a monitor with a higher refresh rate does make you a better gamer. The study involved 31 adults who had some level of gaming experience and had them play an unmentioned FPS game on monitors with 60 Hz, 240 Hz, 360 Hz, and 480 Hz refresh rates.

The company presented the results at SID Display Week 2026, showing that as you upped the number of frames per second, performance increased as well. The results showed, on average, a 38% increase in win rate going from 60 Hz to 480 Hz, 10% from 240 Hz to 480 Hz, and 5% from 360 Hz to 480 Hz. It also showed a reduction in reaction times, and researchers at LG mentioned that OLED monitors with higher refresh rates typically perform better than alternative technologies, even if they show the same number of frames per second.