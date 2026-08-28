Your Apple TV Subscription Just Went Up In Price (Again)
The price of Apple TV is going up once again. Starting on August 28, new subscribers in the U.S. will pay $14.99 per month, up from $12.99. The cost of the annual plan is also going up, with that price rising from $99 to $119. Meanwhile, users with the Apple One Individual bundle will see an increase from $19.95 to $21.95 per month.
This is the second Apple TV price hike in the last year, with the company previously raising the cost from $9.99 to $12.99 in August 2025. Before that, Apple managed to go two years without an increase. This latest price hike also comes shortly after Apple announced it was going to raise the price of Apple Music, while also increasing the cost of certain Apple One plans. It's not all bad news, though, as those with Apple One Family or Premier plans will not see an increase this time around.
Apple is far from the only streaming company that has raised prices this year, either. Netflix also saw a price hike back in March, and services like Peacock and Paramount have gotten more expensive over the past several months. However, seeing this price hike happen again so soon, especially when Apple TV used to be one of the cheapest streaming options out there, will be disappointing for some users.
Apple TV now costs three times what it did at launch
Apple TV Plus launched in November 2019 for $4.99 per month, and while Apple has raised the prices over the years, it has remained fairly affordable compared to similar services. However, with the new $14.99 monthly price, the company is now charging three times what the service cost when it first launched.
Of course, Apple TV has changed quite a bit since launch, including dropping the "Plus." The service started with a small group of original shows and movies but has since expanded to include some of the best TV series of the past few years thanks to catalog hits like "Severance," "Silo," "Shrinking," and "Ted Lasso." Sports have also become a bigger part of the package, with Formula 1 races in the U.S., MLS matches, and Friday Night Baseball being included with the standard subscription.
If you do want to stick with Apple TV even after the price hike, then going with the annual plan is still one of the easiest ways to cut the cost if you know you're going to be using the service all year. Paying $14.99 every month adds up to $179.88 over the course of 12 months and the new annual price is just $119, which still saves you more than $60 when you go with the annual plan.