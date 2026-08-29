NASA's Roman Space Telescope Could Finally Settle The Dark Energy Debate Once And For All

The universe is expanding, and the rate at which it's doing so is accelerating. Scientists across the globe agree on this, and attribute this acceleration to what we call dark energy. For decades, scientists believed this force to be unchanging, a concept Einstein introduced via the cosmological constant. However, recent findings present an alternate view: dark energy is dynamic and changes over time.

Dark energy is invisible, and the universe is too vast to be observed directly. As such, we rely on different methods to calculate distances across the universe and measure its rate of expansion. Depending on what method is being used, we get different numbers for the speed of the universe's expansion — a discrepancy known as the Hubble tension. This presents a seemingly impossible challenge, one that NASA's Roman space telescope aims to solve — despite the U.S. government wanting to cut NASA's budget.

NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is set to launch on August 30 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida (which you can watch live), and one of its primary goals is to resolve the discrepancies in the speed at which the universe is expanding and to find out more about dark energy. Roman uses the same 2.4 meter mirror as Hubble, but has what's called a Wide Field Instrument that's made up of 18 4K detectors. This makes Roman capable of capturing 300-megapixel images that are a hundred times larger than what prior space telescopes could capture, letting scientists analyze vast regions of space instead of focusing on specific celestial objects. NASA estimates that this larger field of view will survey more than a billion galaxies in a five-year period, data that would otherwise take more than a century to gather if we were to rely on other telescopes.