5 Mini Gadgets From Belkin That Are Actually Worth Buying
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Belkin has made a name for itself as one of the top iPhone accessory brands that can compete with Apple and other OEMs. It offers both wired and wireless chargers for the iPhone, along with privacy and blue light filter screen protectors and drop-resistant and magnetic cases. Beyond the iPhone, Belkin makes accessories for all sorts of other devices too. A quick browse on its online shop and you'll find some nifty add-ons for the AirTag, Google Pixel, Nintendo Switch 2, and even the Apple Vision Pro. Then, there are universal essentials like power banks, cables, and USB hubs.
With all these different products in the Belkin lineup, though, it can be pretty easy to look past the mini devices that are just as handy. They might be compact, but they still come with practical features you'd use every day. If you're looking to pick up some Belkin mini gadgets, here are five devices that fit the bill, including a travel-friendly USB hub, a convertible wireless charger, and a compact Apple Watch charger. These are worth adding to your collection, especially if you travel often, are trying to save space in your work station, or are simply looking to get the best value for your money.
4-Port Ultra-Slim Travel Hub
If you struggle with connecting all your devices to your laptop because of the lack of ports, you've probably thought of getting a USB hub. The issue now is that some of the USB hubs available in the market are either too large or have too many ports you won't use. If all you're looking for is a compact way to connect your USB-A devices, check out Belkin's 4-Port Ultra-Slim Travel Hub that costs $36.
True to its name, this USB hub is pretty slim at just 1.1 by 4.1 by 5.1 inches. It includes four USB-A ports, all supporting USB 2.0. While that might not sound like much when it comes to data transfer, this should be more than enough to handle low-speed USB-A peripheral devices — say, your mouse and keyboard, printer, and headphones. You're also free to use the ports for transferring files and charging your devices too, but don't expect ultra-fast speeds.
BoostCharge Compact USB-C Charger 65W
Laptop power bricks have evolved from being bulky brick-like adapters into having more portable designs. But sometimes, they're still a hassle to squeeze inside your laptop bag and lug around everywhere. Thankfully, there are other ways to charge your laptop without bringing its original charger, one of which is using a tiny phone charger. Belkin has the perfect model for that very purpose: the $55 BoostCharge Compact USB-C Charger 65W.
It's a pocket-sized power adapter with a single port and foldable prongs for easy storage. When the prongs are folded, the charger comes in at a size of just 1.7 by 1.7 by 1.7 inches and a weight of 0.26 pounds. Yes, the BoostCharge is quite small, but this Belkin mini charger is powerful enough to charge both your small and power-hungry electronics. It can provide a minimum of 5V/3A for your wireless earbuds and portable fans and a maximum of 20V/3.25A for your laptops. That said, some gaming laptops that require more beefy chargers might not support the BoostCharge.
With its 65W output, the Belkin BoostCharge Compact can top up a Samsung S25 and iPhone 16 from 0 to 50% in 33 minutes and 28 minutes respectively. It can also bring the battery level of a ThinkPad C13 Yoga from 0 to 50% in 41 minutes, so you won't have to wait long before you can unplug and get back to work. To deliver optimized charging and reduced heat, the charger is built with Power Delivery 3.1 and Programmable Power Supply (PPS) technology.
BoostCharge Portable USB-C Apple Watch Charger
While Apple Watches offer decent battery life, it's still a good idea to have its charger handy when you're out and about. The challenge with the original Apple Watch charger, though, is that it comes with a three-foot cable. It isn't exactly as clutter-free as you'd like. As an alternative, you can go with the $40 BoostCharge Portable USB-C Apple Watch Charger from Belkin instead.
It's about the same size and shape as an AirTag, making it easy to bring anywhere. But more than the size, what makes this mini Belkin gadget worth buying is the fact that its USB-C connector is built into the body of the pad rather than attached to a wire. This design choice keeps this Apple Watch 5W charger compact and pocket-friendly. It also lets you charge your Apple Watch more conveniently. To top up your watch, all you have to do is plug the charger into any available USB-C port, whether that's a wall adapter, power bank, laptop, or even your phone or tablet. Since there's no wire clutter, the setup looks much cleaner and more minimalist, ideal for when your space is limited.
Compatibility-wise, the Belkin BoostCharge Portable USB-C Apple Watch Charger is Apple MFi-certified. This means it can charge any Apple Watch model, but it works best with Apple Watch Series 7 and newer. These models can be fast charged from 0 to 80% in just 45 minutes. On the other hand, the older models get standard charging.
3-Outlet Power Cube
There are times when the wall outlets just aren't enough to accommodate all your devices. This is probably the case for your home office, where you have to plug in your monitor, laptop, smartphone, and all those accessories that need power. To solve this, you can always get a power strip. But if it's too space-consuming for your work station, one of the best home office mini gadgets to buy is the $20 Belkin 3-Outlet Power Cube.
Compared to obtrusive power strips, the Power Cube only measures 2.52 by 2.54 inches, which is just about as small as a tennis ball. You can easily hold it in the palm of your hand, pack it in a small bag, or place it on a laptop table with room to spare. It fits three AC outlets and three USB-A ports into this mini form factor. You're free to use all six ports to power six different devices at the same time. Thanks to its built-in five-foot cable made of thick 14AWG wiring, this mini gadget can handle all those devices, while also protecting them against power spikes.
UltraCharge Pro 2-in-1 Convertible Magnetic Charger
The UltraCharge Pro 2-in-1 Convertible Magnetic Charger from Belkin is one of the best chargers to get when you're frustrated with handling multiple chargers for your different devices. It lets you charge both your Apple Watch and phone simultaneously, all from a single device. Conveniently, this magnetic charger is also super portable, thanks to its foldable design, measuring just 2.7 by 2.7 by 1.5 inches. When unfolded, you can put the charging pads in stand mode. Simply pull up the phone mount and adjust the angle of both pads. You're free to use the charger in pad mode too.
In terms of charging performance, the UltraCharge Pro comes with a 45W USB-C power adapter in the box. It then delivers 25W fast charging for phones with Qi2 support, such as the iPhone 16 and later and Google Pixel 11 series. If you have a Samsung S25 and Z8 series without built-in magnets, you can still charge it on the pad as long as it has a MagSafe or Qi2 case. With the 25W power, the charger can bring a compatible phone from empty to 50% in under half an hour. If you have an iPhone 15 and older, though, you get just 15W charging instead. For the MFi-certified Apple Watch charging pad, the UltraCharge Pro can top up an Apple Watch Series 10 from 0 to 80% in 30 minutes.
Methodology
We created this list largely based on size and user reviews. We selected products that fit the "mini" description — handheld, portable, and relatively small compared to some of its competitors on the market. We tried to include varied product categories from Belkin's portfolio, including outlet cubes and compact Apple Watch chargers. These Belkin recommendations are also among its highly rated products in its lineup. They have a minimum of 4.8 stars on the Belkin website and 4.5 stars on Amazon.