5 Mini Gadgets From Belkin That Are Actually Worth Buying

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Belkin has made a name for itself as one of the top iPhone accessory brands that can compete with Apple and other OEMs. It offers both wired and wireless chargers for the iPhone, along with privacy and blue light filter screen protectors and drop-resistant and magnetic cases. Beyond the iPhone, Belkin makes accessories for all sorts of other devices too. A quick browse on its online shop and you'll find some nifty add-ons for the AirTag, Google Pixel, Nintendo Switch 2, and even the Apple Vision Pro. Then, there are universal essentials like power banks, cables, and USB hubs.

With all these different products in the Belkin lineup, though, it can be pretty easy to look past the mini devices that are just as handy. They might be compact, but they still come with practical features you'd use every day. If you're looking to pick up some Belkin mini gadgets, here are five devices that fit the bill, including a travel-friendly USB hub, a convertible wireless charger, and a compact Apple Watch charger. These are worth adding to your collection, especially if you travel often, are trying to save space in your work station, or are simply looking to get the best value for your money.