5 Anker Gadgets Under $50 Worth Adding To Your Kit
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There's a common misconception that you need to buy the most expensive gadgets for your tech setup, especially if you want quality gadgets. But that's just not true, especially with the Chinese accessory maker Anker. While the brand offers a huge line of popular and expensive gadgets, like the Anker Prime Power Bank, there are plenty of affordable gadgets in its lineup, too. However, there's a massive difference in what a few bucks can get you, especially when you start increasing your budget.
We've already shown you some great Anker gadgets you can buy for less than $25. But if you give yourself another $25 to work with, then you can grab even more useful items. In fact, we took a look at what the company offers for under $50, and found that the $25 to $50 range is actually stacked with some solid choices. If you're only looking for gadgets under $50, then you can not only pick up one of Anker's portable Bluetooth speakers, but you can also add in a charging brick that will replace all the extra ones you have to carry around in your bag.
Anker 735 Charger (Nano II 65W)
If you often carry around multiple gadgets like a smartwatch, a laptop, and a phone, then you're probably already aware of how annoying it can be to juggle multiple power bricks. Not to mention how much space they tend to take up in your go-bag. Thankfully, there are chargers like the Anker 735 Charger, which give you two USB-C ports and one USB-A port in a package that is more than small enough to help you gain some of your bag space back. Both USB-C ports can individually output at 65W while the USB-A port can deliver up to 22.5 W. You can also use them simultaneously but that'd decrease the maximum output of each individual port. It's also very affordable and usually runs for around $30 retail (discounted to $24 at the time of writing).
One reviewer noted that the Anker 735 charges devices quickly, and that the build quality feels really good, especially for the price. Additionally, they noted that it doesn't get very hot when charging more than one device, which is a huge plus for users that travel a lot and need to keep multiple devices topped up. Another owner praised the multi-port setup, saying that it does a great job of charging their Samsung phone. They also noted that the USB-A cable support is appreciated, as sometimes these types of chargers don't offer such connections.
Anker 341 USB-C Hub (7-in-1)
Over the past several years, we've seen more and more thin laptops coming out, not to mention plenty of laptops simply doing away with a bunch of extra USB ports altogether. Even some of the best MacBooks are somewhat limited in how many USB ports they offer. That's where gadgets like the Anker 341 USB-C Hub come into play. This 7-in-1 hub offers a ton of additional USB ports for your device — including two USB-A ports, a USB-C port, HDMI, a full-size SD and microSD card slot, as well as a USB-C port that supports pass-through charging.
At just $40 (discounted to $25.75 at the time of writing), the Anker 341 USB-C Hub is a solid addition to any traveler's go-bag. Yes, the HDMI is capped at 4K 30Hz, which might not be great for gamers, but if you just need something to work on that also supports a ton of other ports, then it's an easy win, especially at this price. Another good point about this hub is that it appears to be very durable, as many reviews have mentioned the overall durability. That's great if you're constantly moving around with it. One reviewer even said they came back three years after purchasing the hub just to say that it had survived being thrown around by their dog, dropped, and even stepped on.
Anker Zolo Power Bank (20,000mAh, 45W)
A power bank isn't much use if you need to remember to bring a cable with it. Thankfully, the next gadget on our list doesn't require you to keep up with an extra cable, as the cable is built directly into the device. The Anker Zolo Power Bank offers a 20,000mAh battery for $46. While it sits at the higher end of our price cap, it's an exceptionally solid gadget, with close to 78% of its 10,000 ratings being five stars.
Reviewers have praised the power bank's compact design and reliable output, saying it's perfect for travel. The Anker Zolo Power Bank supports up to 45W charging through both the attached cable and the spare USB-C port, in case you want to charge something with a different cable. The display on the front is also another big reason that users love it. This allows you to see exactly how much power is remaining, so you can ensure your power bank is topped up before you go. Even with the addition of the display, the power bank only weighs in at 12.85 ounces. This makes it lightweight enough to add to your go-bag without adding a bunch of extra weight, which is a huge plus for travelers.
Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo)
The next gadget on our list is a great accessory for iPhone users. The Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) is a 5,000mAh wireless battery built with MagSafe support, which makes it easy to snap onto your iPhone and keep your device charged throughout the day — all for under $48 (discounted to $26 at the time of writing).
The power bank also comes with a built-in foldable kickstand, which makes it fantastic for propping up your iPhone while it charges. The MagGo also supports pass-through charging, making it great for charging your device and the power bank at the same time. Anker has even built LED lights into the side, to help you keep track of the power bank's current battery level, so you always know how much juice you're walking out of the house with.
With over 15,000 ratings, the Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) has garnered a 4.2-star score on Amazon. Reviewers say that the compact design makes it a handy accessory for their iPhone, with one owner even stating that they never leave home without it. And while the 5,000mAh battery pack might not charge your full phone battery from 0 to 100%, it can help keep your device running longer throughout the day so you don't have to rush to get home and charge it right after work.
Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
While much of the under $50 lineup is focused on providing better power delivery and most sustainable charging for your devices, Anker also has some other gadgets in this price range that you'll want to keep an eye out for, like the Anker Soundcore 2. This portable Bluetooth speaker typically retails for $44.00, but you can often find it selling for under $30.
The Soundcore 2 has more than 155,000 Amazon ratings, with an average of 4.5 stars, making it one of the most reviewed products on this list. Oftentimes, when you cheap out on tech like Bluetooth speakers, you pay for it with bad sound quality and poor battery life, as well as missing out on some of the big features that make more expensive options more alluring. However, Anker offers a pretty decent package in the Soundcore 2, offering IPX7 water resistance, as well as up to 24 hours of playback. If you want a wider stereo setup, then you can even connect two Soundcore 2 speakers together, allowing you to expand your on-the-go sound system without breaking the bank.
One reviewer says the speaker is more than loud enough to use throughout the house, in the garage, and even while working in the yard. Another says that the overall quality is good, with the speaker even surviving being left out in the rain, though they also noted that the bass can be a little boomy at times if you push the volume too high. But for under $50, it's hard to hold that against the speaker, especially with all the praise it has received.
How we picked these Anker gadgets
When we set out to create this list, we wanted to focus specifically on Anker devices that were under $50 at normal retail price. However, because we've already highlighted some of the cheapest tech gear that Anker has to offer, we knew we needed to dig deeper. That's why we focused only on gadgets you could get for between $25 and $50. We also wanted to include gadgets that users would actually find useful in their day-to-day lives. We've also included picks from Anker's Soundcore lineup to add more variety to the list.