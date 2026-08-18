5 Anker Gadgets Under $25 Worth Adding To Your Kit

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When it comes to tech accessories, few brands stand out in the same way that Anker does. Anker is a Chinese-owned consumer electronics company that is known for its high-quality charging accessories. Some of its popular products include the Anker Prime Power Bank, a 26,500mAh power bank with two USB-C ports that can output a maximum of 140W each and can charge two MacBook Pros at once. Unfortunately, it costs $229.99. Another popular Anker gadget is the Anker Prime Wireless Charging Station (3-in-1), which offers 25W of ultra-fast MagSafe wireless charging for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, but it costs $149.99. If you're looking for something cheaper to add to your kit, Anker does offer more affordable gadgets.

When building a tech kit, you don't need to splurge on expensive gadgets. For instance, Anker has inexpensive USB adapters that help you bring Gigabit Ethernet to devices without Ethernet ports or plug in USB-A cables and devices into USB-C ports. It also has gadgets that allow you to add more USB ports to your computer, charging cables that can deliver exceptionally high charging currents, and even power strips that protect your delicate or expensive devices from sudden power surges. These are small-but-functional devices that cost less than $25.