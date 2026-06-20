Why Do USB Cables Always Fray?

Once a USB cable starts to fray, it's on the way out. Fraying happens when the cable's internal wires, braiding, or shielding start to show because the jacket has broken down. These cords usually fray where the cable and connector meet, which is a major weak point due to the amount of strain that typically occurs here.

After prolonged bending, twisting, and pulling, it can easily begin failing, especially when there is nothing to relieve the strain at the connection point. USB cables fray for various reasons. For instance, when using a phone in bed while charging, we might rest the bottom of the phone on our chest or hold it at an angle, putting pressure on the USB cable and leaving you charging the phone wrong in the process.

You might also yank it along the wire when disconnecting, creating a pulling stress at the connector. Also, when we place cables on the ground, they can get pinned, bent, and crushed by furniture. No matter how these cords start to come apart, the problem needs to be addressed once it happens. There are ways to save a frayed USB cable if it hasn't completely failed, however, the fixes are temporary.