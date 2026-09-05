YouTube Music Needs This One Key Tidal Feature

We all have our own set of standards that influence our music streaming service of choice, whether it's sound quality, algorithmic recommendations, or ability to share between users and third-party platforms. For instance, Apple Music is known for its high sound quality options like spatial audio, Tidal for its artist-first model plus lossless audio, and Spotify for its hyper-personalized playlists that fit users' daily routines. And while many users agree that YouTube Music's recommendations are better than other streaming services, it does lack a distinct feature from competing platforms like Tidal made for those who prefer their music human-made: labels for 100% AI-generated music.

As stated on Tidal's website, the platform has transparent policies for AI-generated music. While Tidal allows uploading such tracks to its streaming service, the company says they must be labeled appropriately, including for AI. Moreover, Tidal gives its users the option to report songs they believe are AI-generated but are not tagged as such, creating a check on the system. Tidal can also prevent any tracks tagged as AI-generated from being streamed or added into their libraries or recommendations.

Spotify has offered similar approaches, including labels for AI artists. YouTube Music has not been so outwardly public about its plans or approach. Articles from Music Business Worldwide and Billboard Music indicate that so far, YouTube implemented AI content labels for videos in May 2026—however, the system is focused on video elements, and doesn't apply as much to purely audio tracks. Instead, the company has focused its efforts on reducing payouts for AI-generated music.