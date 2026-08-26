AI-Generated Music Is Everywhere, But Study Shows Only 3% Of Listeners Can Tell The Difference

In 2025, the music streaming service Deezer partnered with market research company Ipsos to conduct a study on how well people can identify AI-generated music. The result was disconcerting: only 3% of listeners could tell the difference between AI music and human-made music. This statistic is more alarming now than ever, because Deezer reported in July 2026 that 90,000 AI-generated tracks are being uploaded every day — constituting more than 50% of all new music uploads on the Deezer platform.

Currently, AI-generated music is entirely legal. Not only that, it's proven to be quite profitable for certain individuals. An AI-generated rock band topped 500,000 listeners on Spotify, which translates to a minimum of $1,500 in revenue, even if each listener only streamed a song once. One song in particular is "Dust on the Wind" by The Velvet Sundown, which has achieved nearly five million streams on Spotify as of the time of writing. That comes out to at least $15,000 in revenue from a single AI-generated track.

Some music platforms are taking action against AI music, but one of the uncomfortable truths about using Spotify (and other big-name services), is that AI slop won't be going anywhere anytime soon. These companies stand to benefit from listeners who stream AI-generated content without being able to tell the difference. If you want to avoid it, the best thing you can do is learn to identify AI music yourself.