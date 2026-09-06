What Are 'Zombie' Accounts? Why Your Old Logins Are No Longer Safe

There are so many social media platforms available that you more than likely have a few old ones you no longer use. Old social media accounts you don't log into anymore can be accessed by scammers and may even be controlled by them. These accounts are referred to as 'zombies,' as they were once used by someone, but are now left forgotten. Essentially, a scammer can find a way to get into your old profile and use it to find information about you or pose as you.

Apps and services that were popular years ago but have been abandoned by many users today are all easy targets for hackers. Research done by Secure Data Recovery shows that around 94% of respondents said they had one or more dead profiles they have not used in the last year, and Pandora is the number one listed zombie account. The list also includes Dropbox, Duolingo, and Vimeo. If you had any of those accounts, it may be time to delete your account or, at the minimum, update the password, but there are a few password habits you should avoid.