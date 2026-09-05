5 Common Reasons Customers Regret Buying A Budget TV

Buying a new TV is always an exciting process. Whether you're upgrading to a model with a gorgeous OLED panel or simply buying something way bigger for the Super Bowl, most people want to get their shiny new display into their living room as quickly as possible. All TVs look beautiful on the showroom floor, so that picture quality surely translates back at home, right?

As it turns out, buyer's remorse is a very common problem with electronic purchases like TVs. Size is one of the most important factors when people are looking at new TVs, and all those inches can distract from cut corners in picture quality and processing. These cut corners are especially apparent in budget TVs. Popular budget models can approach upwards of 100 inches while still keeping the price tag around $1,000.

Even if your expensive new display has a sweet-sounding acronym like QLED and a bunch of 4K branding plastered over the box, you might start to notice some issues once you're watching content back home. These TVs can look great for casual content like live TV and sports, but the picture quality cracks start to show with more detailed content like 4K movies. These are some of the most common reasons people regret buying a budget TV.