How Long Do Web Cookies Last? Why Simply Logging Out Is No Longer Safe

Cybercriminals can steal cookies by injecting malicious JavaScript into websites you visit, or they can scrape them directly from your computer if the attacker gains access to your device. Connecting to unsecured public Wi-Fi networks could give an attacker an easy way to access your device. By illegally extracting cookies from your browser, cybercriminals can copy them onto their own computers and fool websites into thinking that it's you coming to the site for another visit.

How do you protect yourself from these malicious actors? First, safeguard your device and avoid connecting to unknown public Wi-Fi networks. Enabling multi-factor authentication, changing your browser settings to regularly delete persistent cookies, and disabling third-party cookies will help secure your device against threats like these. Disabling third-party cookies is one of five settings you should review more often. It's also good practice to regularly delete your browser cookies manually and avoid clicking on unknown links in emails, which could expose you to malicious scripts designed to capture sensitive information on your computer. If you're using Chrome, the Do Not Track feature is one of these four Google Chrome settings that tells websites and apps that you don't want your information tracked.

Most websites are required to let you choose which cookies you accept and which you don't, depending on the privacy laws of their region. Should you accept or reject these cookies? Depending on the website, first-party cookies can improve the user experience by storing your preferences and avoiding the need to log in repeatedly when you return. You can reject any cookies that aren't essential to the website's core functionality.