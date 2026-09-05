YouTube Music Keeps Recommending Songs You Don't Want? Try This

You're jamming out to YouTube Music, whether a curated playlist or one of your own, and suddenly, an artist or track pops up that you're not fond of. Maybe it's a different genre or maybe the theme kills your mood, but whatever the case, it's a pretty common occurrence. It actually happens most often if you've left the autoplay feature enabled. When a playlist or album finishes, that allows YouTube's algorithm to play something it recommends, which may or may not jive with your tastes. It's the one setting that could be single-handedly ruining your playlists. Other times, the background algorithm gets messed up after referencing your general history, including across standard YouTube and possibly other, similar users' tastes, or even others in your household using the same YouTube account or the same devices. There's actually a pretty simple fix for all of this, though it comes with a caveat.

The solution is to create a separate profile for use with YouTube Music specifically, and only use that profile to listen to music. More specifically, listen to artists, tracks, and content you love, and try to avoid branching out or exploring unless it's something you know for sure you'll like. Use your regular YouTube account for everything else, from videos to looking up new music.

The drawback to this fix is that you need YouTube Premium or a Family Plan for this to work effectively. YouTube Premium allows you to configure separate profiles and switch between them, which makes it a perfect option for this kind of thing. However, that does mean you'll need to budget more than the $12 per month for an individual account, instead spending $19 per month for a family account — with up to five other household users, or six total.