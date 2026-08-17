YouTube Music Might Have The Best Family Plan - Here's Why

YouTube Music is one of the top Spotify music streaming alternatives that users swear by, and it might just have the best family plan overall, too. The basic YouTube Music family plan costs $18.99 per month and supports up to six accounts on the plan. But what's even more appealing is the YouTube Premium family plan that provides all the benefits of both YouTube Music and YouTube Premium for up to six accounts. This plan costs $26.99 after a recent YouTube Premium price hike, but let's talk about why it's probably still worth it compared to other music platform family plans.

YouTube Music offers ad-free listening, offline downloads, and the option to upload your existing music library to the platform. These are all features you can get through a Spotify Premium family plan for $21.99 as well, but for just $5 more, the YouTube Premium family plan also gives you ad-free videos, offline viewing, and background play on mobile. On top of that, it removes a lot of friction from the viewing and listening experience.

However, it is worth mentioning that music is more compressed on YouTube than it is on platforms like Spotify or Tidal. Power users know how to get the best audio quality on YouTube Music, but even so, this may be a dealbreaker if you have a family of adamant audiophiles — even if the subscription presents considerable value elsewhere.