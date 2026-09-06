Why Do Routers Have Antennas But Mesh Wi-Fi Systems Don't?

If you place a traditional router, even a gaming router, next to a mesh system, you'll notice a few differences. Mesh routers and nodes often have cleaner designs, staged as compact boxes or cylinders. Traditional routers, meanwhile, have external antennas protruding from their frames. For those who don't know any better, you might think they offer better signal quality and performance, but that's not the case.

Most times, mesh Wi-Fi systems are the better choice because they utilize satellite nodes to spread the network further. That said, mesh systems do have antennas, and they're just as capable as the ones you see on the outside of standard routers. If you were to take apart a mesh router, or a node, you'd find internal antenna components, much like those used inside smartphones and mobile devices. It's partly a design choice to improve the styling of the units. Mesh systems are meant to be placed sparingly around the house in areas that are in clear view, like on bookshelves, countertops, and furniture.

Since you probably wouldn't want a large, unsightly router with antennas poking out, cramping your home decor, they're instead made to be sleek and more attractive. Hence, the antennas are embedded inside. The main reason the antennas are internal, though, is because mesh routers prioritize omnidirectional antennas (coverage in all directions), which is achieved through the type of antennas used. They work the same regardless of where they're installed, so they don't need to be on the outside.