In 2023, Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro proclaimed during his award-winning speech for the better "Pinocchio" of the two that year that "Animation is cinema, animation is not a genre." Most importantly, it's not limited to strictly family-friendly stories, and it can push boundaries by telling tales that are off-limits for children. Through animation, more mature movies can venture into territory that is either visually or thematically better suited for an adult audience, and the result can often be astounding. This approach lets directors break past limitations that live-action simply can't overcome, particularly in the science fiction genre. In breaking these limits, though, these adult animated entries have led to some of the most groundbreaking movies ever made.

After careful consideration, we've looked to the animated section of BGR's movie collection and pulled out five fantastic films that are for grown-ups only. With subject matter that might raise a few more mature eyebrows, or cartoon characters that are more likely to drop an swear word than burst into a song, they're all great watches in their own right. So keep them out of reach of children, but make time for yourself and add these amazing entries to your watchlist if you haven't seen them already. Above all, though, if on the off-chance you're still advised that cartoons are for kids, just send them our way or Del Toro's, okay?