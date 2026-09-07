5 Sci-Fi Movie Franchises That Began In The '70s

Flicking through the 1970s, you'd be hard-pressed to find an absolute banger that might already be in your movie collection, as well as some that have earned their place as some of the greatest movie franchises ever made. "The Godfather," "Rocky," "Halloween," and "The Exorcist" were just some of the gems that came stumbling out of the era, introducing us to talents that would change cinema forever. But while crime and horror were thriving, one genre was getting a lot of attention and changing the industry for the better: science fiction.

Thanks to one film in particular (rightfully on this list), sci-fi took off during this era, leading to some of the most groundbreaking, game-changing space-based and futuristic tales. Some already had certified fan bases guaranteed to show up, while others were massive movie gambles that won bigger than studios ever expected. In the end, they all earned their place in making lasting legacies of their own that aged brilliantly. With that in mind, we've found five big franchises that started way back when and teed up bright futures for themselves in the best way possible. To begin, there really is only one franchise that set the bar, and it did so with a freshly fired-up lightsaber and Mark Hamill looking hopefully out at a mind-blowing dual sunset.