Not Belkin, Not Anker, This USB-C Cable Survived Consumer Reports' Stress Test
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USB-C cables are one of the most-used accessories. We use them for everything, from charging devices to transferring data. This constant use can cause a USB-C cable to fail, often as a result of frequent bending and twisting. That's why many consumers opt for braided USB cables that have enhanced strain relief mechanisms for improved durability. In a bid to figure out which USB-C cable fares the best with everyday abuse, Consumer Reports (CR) put six cables from popular brands to a stress test, and the winner was surprising.
Instead of a cable from a brand like Anker or Belkin, both widely recognized for their high-quality USB-C cables, the Amazon Basics USB-C cable topped the list by surviving over 11,500 bends. Based on CR's assumption of a cable going through around five bends and twists a day, the Amazon Basics cable would last over six years. Notably, while Amazon Basics' offering uses a regular non-braided sleeve, the Anker and Belkin cables tested by CR had braided sleeving. For the uninitiated, Amazon Basics is the retail giant's affordable private label brand.
The Amazon Basics USB-C cable carries a price tag of just $4.50 and comes in three lengths as well as two color options. It's also USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) certified, meaning it has been tested and found to meet the USB specifications. However, it's limited to 15W of charging and USB 2.0 data transfer speeds. It has also received a good average buyer rating of 4.6 from Amazon shoppers, based on over 100,000 reviews.
What about other USB-C cable manufacturers?
While Amazon Basics' USB-A to USB-C cable was the best performer in CR's testing, Anker and Belkin cables did reasonably well, too. Anker's cable, which currently sells for $10, survived over 6,500 bends, whereas Belkin's $19 USB-C cable could handle over 6,300 bends. Using the same assumption of around five bends or twists each day, both of these cables will last around three years, which isn't bad, and more than what owners typically see USB-C cables lasting.
The Anker and Belkin cables are also similar to the Amazon Basics offering, with support for 15W charging, USB 2.0 speeds, and USB-IF certification. However, if you use your USB-C cables a lot and not very carefully, the Amazon Basics cable certainly has the advantage of better durability, and you're certainly spending less to buy it. The one thing in favor of the Anker cable is that it has received a slightly better buyer rating of 4.7 on Amazon, whereas the Belkin cable is rated at 4.6. The other three cables in the CR test, from Walmart private label Onn, Samsung, and Bytech, could not even handle 1,500 bends. The Onn cable lasted 1,656 bends, whereas the Samsung and Bytech cables gave out around 925 and 710 bends, respectively.
It's important to note CR ran this stress test back in December 2023 and limited the selection to USB-A to USB-C cables. USB-C to USB-C cables are more popular and more capable in 2026, and manufacturers have likely improved the durability of their cables. Still, Amazon Basics, Anker, and Belkin seem to continue to offer good-quality cables, with offerings from each finding a place in recommendations from experts at WireCutter, PCWorld, and TechGearLab.