Not Belkin, Not Anker, This USB-C Cable Survived Consumer Reports' Stress Test

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

USB-C cables are one of the most-used accessories. We use them for everything, from charging devices to transferring data. This constant use can cause a USB-C cable to fail, often as a result of frequent bending and twisting. That's why many consumers opt for braided USB cables that have enhanced strain relief mechanisms for improved durability. In a bid to figure out which USB-C cable fares the best with everyday abuse, Consumer Reports (CR) put six cables from popular brands to a stress test, and the winner was surprising.

Instead of a cable from a brand like Anker or Belkin, both widely recognized for their high-quality USB-C cables, the Amazon Basics USB-C cable topped the list by surviving over 11,500 bends. Based on CR's assumption of a cable going through around five bends and twists a day, the Amazon Basics cable would last over six years. Notably, while Amazon Basics' offering uses a regular non-braided sleeve, the Anker and Belkin cables tested by CR had braided sleeving. For the uninitiated, Amazon Basics is the retail giant's affordable private label brand.

The Amazon Basics USB-C cable carries a price tag of just $4.50 and comes in three lengths as well as two color options. It's also USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) certified, meaning it has been tested and found to meet the USB specifications. However, it's limited to 15W of charging and USB 2.0 data transfer speeds. It has also received a good average buyer rating of 4.6 from Amazon shoppers, based on over 100,000 reviews.