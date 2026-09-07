How To Access Your Android Phone's Secret System Update Menu

It seems as though we're always waking up to a barrage of software updates every few days. Our computers can't sit still without them, our phones are eager to push them out to us, and even our cars and refrigerators need to be kept up to date. And yet, there's been one shortcut to this process that has more or less evaded our attention, but has been available on almost every Android phone for a while, and that is Google's "System services" updates menu. Basically, if you've got an Android phone or tablet and it has the Google Play Store and other Google services pre-installed, there's a fairly hidden menu that you may want to explore.

Google's updates come in many forms, including pushes to individual apps and background services like Android System Intelligence and Google Play services. There are multiple ways to update these services, ranging from applying OS upgrades to updating individual apps on the Google Play Store. But the most reliable way is to open Android's main Settings app and navigate to your Google account-related settings (often an option at the top of Settings with your name and profile pic). From there, hit the All services tab, then select System services. Here, you'll see all the various system modules that the feature can update. If you haven't restarted your device recently, you might want to tap in and check if an update is queued up, especially after the first of the month.