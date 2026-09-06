5 Signs Your MacBook Charger Is No Longer Safe To Use

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MacBook chargers are the unsung heroes of daily computing, quietly doing their job until they suddenly stop. Whether you're using a third-party USB-C charger for your MacBook or the one that came in the box, it's one of those small yet important accessories that you plug and unplug from your laptop countless times a week without ever giving it much thought. But just like laptops, charging accessories also endure plenty of daily wear and tear, which can eventually take a heavy toll on this piece of hardware.

A dying power adapter isn't just a minor inconvenience that ruins a productive afternoon at the coffee shop. When dealing with the high-voltage electricity required to keep a MacBook running, any physical damage can translate into a legitimate safety hazard. And continuing to use a compromised charger puts your MacBook at risk of catastrophic electrical failure, which could also potentially cause damage to you or your surrounding environment.

If your adapter is on its last legs, you don't necessarily need to pay the Apple tax for an official replacement (although doing so gives you that proprietary reassurance). If you're considering a third-party option, the Anker 140W MacBook charger is also a great choice. At $80, it costs as much as Apple's 96W charger, except it can charge both lightweight Air and hardworking Pro models, along with a few extra gadgets at the same time. It's nice to have a backup charger in mind, but knowing the warning signs of a failing MacBook charger can help you determine whether you actually need one to begin with. Here are five of the most common.