5 Cool Things You Probably Didn't Know Your MacBook Could Do

Apple does an incredible job with its MacBook designs. Whether you have a Neo, Air, or Pro, these laptops have a unique industrial design that makes them easily recognizable whether you're in a cafe, at the office, or working with friends. Not only is Apple's logo easy to spot, but these computers have something special about them, the company's custom silicon, which revolutionized the computer market by combining great performance with great battery life. However, what also makes the MacBook such a great device are the lesser-known features it has, such as Sidecar, iPhone Mirroring, Stage Manager, and more.

With a platform full of exclusive apps, Apple always tries to ensure customers have the latest and greatest features that are sometimes unique to the platform. One of the reasons many customers choose to pay extra for a Mac is because these computers work so well with their iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, and so features simply just work.

For example, one of the coolest features available between the Mac and other devices is that you can copy a photo, text, or other information on your iPhone and seamlessly paste on your Mac. If you're looking to improve how you use your MacBook, these are some of the coolest things you can do with your laptop that you probably never realized were just sitting there waiting for you to discover them.