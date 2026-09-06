5 TP Link Devices That Are Apple HomeKit-Compatible Out Of The Box

Tapo's L535E, which is one of our best smart light bulb recommendations, is another smart home gadget that you can consider. As it supports the Matter smart home standard, it's compatible with a wide range of smart home ecosystems, including Apple HomeKit. However, you'll need an Apple Home Hub to enjoy HomeKit connectivity. Like the smart outlet, HomeKit will enable features like Siri support, remote control, automations, scheduling, and more.

The L535E can provide 1,100 lumens of brightness, which is said to be equivalent to the brightness offered by a 75W incandescent bulb. The company also claims its 90+ CRI indicates excellent color fidelity. Like most smart bulbs, there is support for zero to 100% dimming, and you can choose from three color temperatures: warm, daylight, and cool, to suit your needs. Moreover, Tapo says the bulb has a 25,000-hour life, which translates to over six years even if you run it daily for 10 hours.

You'll have to shell out $15 for its single unit, $24 for a two-pack, and $45 for a four-pack. The LED bulb has also garnered a decent average buyer rating of 4.3 from Amazon shoppers, who appreciate the easy setup process and reliability. However, some buyers note having trouble setting it up with HomeKit, experiencing disconnection issues, noting the lack of HomeKit's Adaptive Lighting feature, and saying the colors look different in Apple Home than in the Tapo app.