5 TP Link Devices That Are Apple HomeKit-Compatible Out Of The Box
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If you are part of the Apple ecosystem and own an Apple TV or HomePod smart speaker that functions as the Home Hub, HomeKit support in a smart home gadget can be pretty handy. It not only allows you to control compatible devices right from your Apple device without fiddling with multiple manufacturer apps, but also to set up automations, share devices with family, and even potentially save security camera feeds to iCloud. TP-Link, which is primarily known for Wi-Fi networking products, makes several highly-rated devices that aren't routers, including various smart home products under its sub-brands like Tapo and Kasa that are compatible with Apple HomeKit.
If you're setting up your smart home or looking to add affordable gadgets to your existing HomeKit-powered smart home, TP-Link offerings are certainly worth considering. You can find everything from smart switches to smart LED bulbs in the company's portfolio, and we've handpicked some of the most useful HomeKit-compatible options to help you get started.
Tapo Smart Plug Mini P125
Looking to convert your existing wall outlet into a smart outlet? The Tapo Smart Plug Mini P125 can help. It's capable of handling up to 15A of current and 1,800W of total load, making it compatible with a wide variety of household electronics. It also has a compact design, which helps it avoid sticking out too much from the wall. If you have two sockets one below the other, you should be able to use the smart plug in both of them without issues. You also get a flame-retardant build.
Apple HomeKit support enables you to control the plug from your Apple devices, including via Siri. If you want remote control, you'll need a Home Hub, such as a HomePod speaker or an Apple TV device. Automation and scheduling are also possible. It costs $24 for a two-pack or $44 for a four-pack; however, it's often discounted. The Tapo smart plug is also widely liked by Amazon shoppers, who have given it a 4.6 rating. Buyers like its easy setup and reliability; however, some folks claim to have had to try more than once to pair it with HomeKit or have experienced disconnection issues.
Tapo Smart Light Bulb L535E
Tapo's L535E, which is one of our best smart light bulb recommendations, is another smart home gadget that you can consider. As it supports the Matter smart home standard, it's compatible with a wide range of smart home ecosystems, including Apple HomeKit. However, you'll need an Apple Home Hub to enjoy HomeKit connectivity. Like the smart outlet, HomeKit will enable features like Siri support, remote control, automations, scheduling, and more.
The L535E can provide 1,100 lumens of brightness, which is said to be equivalent to the brightness offered by a 75W incandescent bulb. The company also claims its 90+ CRI indicates excellent color fidelity. Like most smart bulbs, there is support for zero to 100% dimming, and you can choose from three color temperatures: warm, daylight, and cool, to suit your needs. Moreover, Tapo says the bulb has a 25,000-hour life, which translates to over six years even if you run it daily for 10 hours.
You'll have to shell out $15 for its single unit, $24 for a two-pack, and $45 for a four-pack. The LED bulb has also garnered a decent average buyer rating of 4.3 from Amazon shoppers, who appreciate the easy setup process and reliability. However, some buyers note having trouble setting it up with HomeKit, experiencing disconnection issues, noting the lack of HomeKit's Adaptive Lighting feature, and saying the colors look different in Apple Home than in the Tapo app.
Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch KS225
Kasa's Smart Dimmer Switch KS225 is a good option if you want to replace the non-smart light switches in your home with something smarter. The KS225 is a single-pole option that supports 1% to 100% brightness control and fading to avoid sudden changes in lighting intensity. As it's also Matter-certified, it can work seamlessly with HomeKit, giving you access to hands-free control, Siri access, scenes, automation, and more. However, like any other Matter device, you'll need an Apple Home Hub to use it with HomeKit. The switch also needs a neutral in your wiring and is limited to the 2.4GHz Wi-Fi band and up to 600W of lights.
In other highlights, the company has included physical controls for brightness. It also has a standard wall plate size and has a relatively easy installation process with simple instructions. Its single pack costs $25, whereas you can grab a three-pack for $56. Amazon shoppers are generally happy with it, giving it a good average buyer rating of 4.6. Buyers confirm HomeKit setup is seamless and the installation is straightforward. They do point out that these dimmers rely on TRIAC LED dimming, and you'll need compatible lighting to avoid dealing with any complications or humming. However, some customers decry the discontinuation of IFTTT support and the receipt of defective products that stopped working after weeks or months.
Tapo Smart In-Wall Outlet P210M
Tapo's Smart In-Wall Outlet P210M is pretty versatile and allows you to control the power supplied to your household electronics better. It's essentially a duplex socket that you install in your home, either replacing an existing non-smart unit or installing it as a new wall outlet. While it includes physical controls for both wall sockets, its Matter compatibility enables you to integrate it into your favorite smart home ecosystem, including Apple HomeKit, and control it using voice, your phone, or any other compatible devices.
It can track the power consumption at the sockets, turn off power automatically when a connected mobile device is fully charged, and even set thresholds for exactly how much power each outlet delivers to connected devices. However, you'll need the Tapo app for many of these features, as Apple Home will only offer socket controls, scenes, automations, and remote access. The Tapo offering also requires neutral wiring and only supports the 2.4GHz Wi-Fi band.
It's priced at $25 and has accumulated a good average buyer rating of 4.5 on Amazon. Shoppers like easy HomeKit support and build quality. However, they mention missing Thread networking support and the need to use the Tapo app for some of its features.
Tapo Security Camera C225
If you want a TP-Link security camera with HomeKit support, you can consider the Tapo C225. It's an indoor camera with 2K video resolution, two-way audio, and flexible storage options, including microSD card support. You also get a motion-activated built-in light and sound alarm, a virtual fence for monitoring, person and pet detection, and motion tracking. Moreover, the company has included a physical button that turns the camera lens down for complete privacy.
Speaking of HomeKit, there is Secure Video support to store recordings in iCloud and stream through Apple Home, along with smart notifications, recording modes, and activity zones. As it's a relatively old model, it's not as easy to find on marketplaces apart from the Tapo website. Amazon shoppers have awarded the camera an average buyer rating of 4.5, highlighting its video quality, HDR support, and privacy-oriented features. However, there are complaints about defective units and people having trouble with the company's after-sales service.