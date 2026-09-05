4 Tech Brands Owned By Netgear

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Many major tech brands have multiple subsidiaries or sub-brands to help differentiate their products. You'll also see companies do this for other business reasons, like isolating risks or protecting assets, and sometimes these sub-brands come about after a merger or acquisition. Netgear is a great example of this, because although the company is American-owned and largely focuses on networking equipment, it does have multiple subsidiaries with unique offerings.

Unlike other brands such as Linksys or Belkin, Netgear is not owned by any one entity, foreign or otherwise — it has no parent company. This is also a big reason why Netgear has been exempted from the FCC router ban, despite manufacturing equipment in countries outside the U.S., including Indonesia and Thailand. It is primarily an American company, albeit some of its biggest investors are BlackRock, Vanguard Fiduciary Trust, and Brandes Investment Partners.

Many will recognize Netgear for its home routers. The company also manufactures modems, mobile hotspot tech, range extenders, accessories, and more. But what you might also notice when shopping through some of Netgear's lineup is that there are products listed under another name. Orbi mesh routers are fairly common to see on Netgear's site and on third-party marketplaces like Amazon. Arlo was under Netgear at one time, but has since split off on its own. The question is, what other tech brands are owned and managed by Netgear?