What Makes Netgear 'Nighthawk' Routers So Expensive?

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Want to know if Netgear's Nighthawk gaming routers are worth it? Well, I've been using the entry-level RS200 and ultra-premium RS700S for a few months now, so I know a thing or two about these routers. Spoiler alert, they're great! There are solid reasons why Nighthawk routers regularly show up on lists of the best Wi-Fi routers. For those who are tired of sluggish, unreliable performance streaming out of their standard internet service provider (ISP) box, this is a serious upgrade for signal reliability and accurate speeds. But before making a big investment like this, its good to know why these internet boxes are worth the money.

After using these routers to run a four-floor smart home with high-demand multiplayer games, backlog downloads, and endless content streaming, I've found Netgear Nighthawk routers are far from snake oil. Netgear has positioned its Nighthawk line as a premium flagship ecosystem with high-end hardware, which means it commands a higher price point than basic consumer models. While casual web surfers may find that high-end routers aren't worth it for checking emails, power users benefit from the tri-band architectures, low-latency data routing, and long-term firmware reliability that Nighthawk offers. I have one router positioned on the top floor and one on the first floor, thanks to running ethernet cables through my home (highly recommended), and I have zero Wi-Fi 7 coverage issues.