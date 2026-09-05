4 Phone Carriers You Might Not Realize Are Owned By T-Mobile

The telecom industry has gone through many phases of change in the United States from growth, monopoly, a mandated break-up, re-consolidation, and then a new Wild West era of expansion, before repeating the cycle again. During that time, cellphone service prices have changed about as much as the phones themselves. We've also gone from a wide field of service providers down to, essentially, three: AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile.

Each of the companies has used mergers and acquisitions to grow their business, but T-Mobile's record of late has been the most dramatic. In 2020, the carrier combined with America's then-fourth-largest mobile network, Sprint. In 2024, T-Mobile picked up U.S. Cellular's customer base. Two years later, 2026's second-largest network claims more than 140 million subscribers as its own. But there's more to T-Mobile than just T-Mobile itself. The company also owns several smaller carrier brands, operating on different business models and offering different service packages. Some are more obvious than others, but you might be surprised to learn exactly which brands fall under the company's magenta umbrella.