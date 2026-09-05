A Set Of 'Silent' Speakers Had A Huge Impact On Wildlife Wind Turbine Collisions

You've probably heard the claim that wind farms kill a lot of birds. While the numbers are exaggerated (wind turbines cause fewer bird deaths each year than housecats), these statements contain a kernel of truth, as people across the globe, especially in Europe, are trying to prevent birds from colliding with wind turbines. Bats haven't been forgotten either, as a team of researchers published a study in 2025 about a method to keep bats away from wind turbines.

The paper (via ScienceDirect) describes a series of "aerodynamic-whistle-based blade-mounted" deterrents to keep bats away. They're designed to supplant ultrasonic speakers that are currently being developed to prevent bats from slamming into the turbines. The document details one particular brand of speaker, the Bat Deterrent System (BDS), that is developed by NRG Systems. According to the study, the BDS works by generating ultrasonic tones via six sub-arrays of speakers.

Each BDS installation can produce "sounds" between 20 kHz and 50 kHz — imperceptible to humans, but well within the frequencies most bats can hear, and louder than those they use for echolocation. As a result, these speakers drown out the chirps bats use to navigate, convincing them to go elsewhere, specifically someplace where they can actually hear themselves. It's a Skinner Box-style deterrent that has reduced the fatality rate of bats colliding with wind farm turbines by anywhere between 50% and 78%, according to the Department of Energy (DOE).