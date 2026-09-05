4 Keychain Flashlights More Powerful Than Your Phone's Light
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Your phone has a flashlight that you've likely used a few times to look for something or read in a dark room. It can even help you safely navigate your home during a blackout. While it works well in short-range scenarios, when you need to use it to see greater distances or navigate with it in the great outdoors, you quickly realize that it's just not bright enough. That's because the brightness of a mainstream phone's LED flashlight sits somewhere around 40 lumens, which is why it works so well for close-up work. But if you need something brighter and portable that can throw the beam even further without buying a phone with a camping light, then a keychain flashlight will do.
Even the cheapest keychain flashlight can average over 300 lumens, which is 7.5 times stronger than the flashlight on a phone. Furthermore, since its beam is narrow (as opposed to the wide beam of a phone's flashlight), the light of a keychain flashlight that outputs 300 lumens can cover a distance of up to 225 feet. There are even wide light options that are perfect for illuminating a workspace, with a brightness of up to 800 lumens. But overall, this tiny gadget that you can attach to your keychain is a must-have for any everyday carry (EDC) or outdoor enthusiast, practical-minded homeowner, or safety-conscious individual.
RovyVon A3 Pro
The RovyVon A3 Pro costs $48.95, making it a premium keychain flashlight. It has a maximum light output of 650 lumens and can theoretically reach ranges of over 340 feet. It's a great lighting companion if you're going camping, hiking, or overnight fishing. While it can output high lumens for an estimated 1.5 hours, it can't do so continuously. After one minute on high or medium (250 lumens), it will reduce the lumens to 80 (still higher than a phone's flashlight) so it can conserve the battery and prevent overheating. On low (25 lumens) and in Moon mode (0.5 lumens), it can go on continuously for eight and 72 hours, respectively.
An impressive detail about the RovyVon A3 Pro, though, is that it looks quite premium thanks to the marble finish. It's not actually made from marble, which makes sense because it would likely crack when dropped. Instead, it's a special ceramic coating that is applied using a process called micro-arc oxidation (MAO), making the flashlight's aluminum surface more resistant to scratches and corrosion.
To prevent pocket activations, you need to click the power button five times to lock it (repeat the clicks or insert a USB-C charger to unlock it). It also has a detachable magnetic base so you can stick it to metal surfaces, which is useful for mechanics and DIY folks who need to do some work at night. It also comes with two key rings you can use to attach it to your keychain.
RovyVon Aurora A7 G4
Another keychain from RovyVon is the Aurora A7 G4, which takes the shape of a bullet. It costs $27.95 and has the same high-lumen output as the RovyVon A3 Pro, along with similar light modes and operating times. Both flashlights also feature what is known as "Momentary ON" functionality, a feature where, if you press and hold the power button, the flashlight shines at full brightness until you let go. It also has a magnetic clip and base for hands-free operation and the five-click lock function explained above.
What makes the RovyVon Aurora A7 G4 stand out is its glow-in-the-dark shell that emits a soft blue glow at night or in dark rooms. It's good for nighttime reading, as the night light is less harsh on the eyes in low-light situations. Interestingly enough, it also has a 350 nm UV light that can help you detect creepy crawlies that react to UV light, including scorpions and spiders. However, these critters would have to get close for you to see them since it's a tiny light. Still, it's a useful feature to have around a campsite. Also useful for illuminating small spaces, reading a map, or using as a signal during emergencies are the sidelights that can be turned to low, medium, and strobe settings.
Blukar EDC Rechargeable Keychain Flashlight
The Blukar EDC Rechargeable Keychain Flashlight shows that a good keychain flashlight need not be expensive. At $8.99, it provides 360 lumens of peak brightness, with a beam that can reach up to 155 feet. It has three modes, and at the lowest brightness (which is useful for navigating indoor spaces), it can provide up to five hours of continuous light on a full charge. Its 130 mAh lithium-ion battery can be charged in two hours via a USB-C cable. Although it's on the budget side of things, it's made from aluminum, making it extremely durable. On top of that, it's got an IPX6 rating, meaning it's water-resistant and can be relied upon in a sudden downpour.
With an average score of 4.7 out of 5 stars based on more than 4,000 ratings on Amazon, you're getting value for your money. While the score is high, several complaints come from its battery life. These users complain that after charging it fully and keeping it in their pockets or EDC kits, the battery eventually drains fully, meaning it can be unreliable in an emergency. So this might be one where you need to ensure that it's charged before use. Also, many others point out how it has a tendency to turn on while in the pocket, which could offer an explanation as to why it drains when stored in pockets. But overall, the sentiment around its brightness, build quality, and reliability remains positive.
Makdak COB Rechargeable Keychain Flashlight
The Makdak COB Rechargeable Keychain Flashlight is what's known as a chip-on-board (COB) flashlight. It combines several small light-emitting diodes (LEDs) to form a single, uniform source of light that is capable of high-lumen output. It's also more energy-efficient, making it a great, high-functioning work light for a wide range of scenarios where you need a hands-free floodlight. For this flashlight in particular, which has a maximum light output of 800 lumens, you get two for $9.99. However, you can also get a four-pack for $19.99 and a 10-pack for $48.99, covering various price points.
The Makdak COB Rechargeable Keychain Flashlight has a hook that you can attach to your keychain. But it also has a magnet on the back that lets you attach it to a metal surface, like the hood of the car (you can rotate it 180 degrees) or a metal belt buckle. It also has a built-in kickstand for placing it on a flat surface to illuminate wide areas, making it a great mini-gadget for camping and fishing sites. You can also place it on a tripod, as it has a tripod mounting point underneath. It has four light modes: 100% COB, 60% COB, 30% COB, and strobe. You can charge it with a USB-C cable, and it has a 500 mAh battery. Also worth mentioning is that it can function as a bottle opener when you need refreshments while working or relaxing at night.
How we chose these keychain flashlights
When it comes to brightness, it wasn't just about finding something that can put out more than 40 lumens, but rather, something that leaves the phone's flashlight in the dust while covering a wide range of indoor and outdoor scenarios. So 300 lumens was a good baseline. Also, instead of just listing keychain flashlights that offer a narrow beam, we also included an option for a wide-beamed COB keychain flashlight with a wide range of extra features. We also looked at the price, settling for options from three main price brackets: premium, mid-range, and budget. Every flashlight, even the budget options, needed to have a high customer satisfaction rating on Amazon. The baseline was four out of five stars with hundreds or thousands of ratings from verified purchases.