4 Keychain Flashlights More Powerful Than Your Phone's Light

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Your phone has a flashlight that you've likely used a few times to look for something or read in a dark room. It can even help you safely navigate your home during a blackout. While it works well in short-range scenarios, when you need to use it to see greater distances or navigate with it in the great outdoors, you quickly realize that it's just not bright enough. That's because the brightness of a mainstream phone's LED flashlight sits somewhere around 40 lumens, which is why it works so well for close-up work. But if you need something brighter and portable that can throw the beam even further without buying a phone with a camping light, then a keychain flashlight will do.

Even the cheapest keychain flashlight can average over 300 lumens, which is 7.5 times stronger than the flashlight on a phone. Furthermore, since its beam is narrow (as opposed to the wide beam of a phone's flashlight), the light of a keychain flashlight that outputs 300 lumens can cover a distance of up to 225 feet. There are even wide light options that are perfect for illuminating a workspace, with a brightness of up to 800 lumens. But overall, this tiny gadget that you can attach to your keychain is a must-have for any everyday carry (EDC) or outdoor enthusiast, practical-minded homeowner, or safety-conscious individual.