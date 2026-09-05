This Mini Gadget Makes USB Flash Drives Feel Obsolete

M.2 sticks might win on speed, but they come up a bit empty-handed when it comes to durability during travel. Firstly, if you're just looking for a safe place to store M.2 sticks while they're not in use, you're economically better off ordering some antistatic bags. Admittedly, you'd be stuck with at least 30 of them in an order, but it's only $6 to $10 as of this writing. It's not as if an M.2 enclosure is that much pricier but if you want faster USB speeds, you'll be paying for it. Basic enclosures start at $15 while those that support speedy standards like USB 4 and Thunderbolt 3 or later sit north of $50.

Keep in mind that M.2 drives come in various lengths: 80mm drives are the most popular on the market, though the 30mm size has seen some big takers including Valve for its Steam Deck and Steam Machine. Check your motherboards to see where their screw holes for securement are placed. You may want to pick up a fairly cheap M.2 extender if you're mixing different-sized drives between your machines. That said, there's a healthy variety of 30mm enclosures out there.

When it comes to the memory itself, we'll be frank: it's a bloodbath right now. There were a decent few months in 2023 where you could pick up a 512GB M.2 stick for $40. One such drive is now going for more than $120. At the same time, a 512GB flash drive the size of a lipstick that cost $30 a couple of years ago is now $75. We're clearly at a point where the premium is squarely on the chips that make up solid state drives, so if you already own an M.2 stick right now, count your blessed stars.