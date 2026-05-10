Blue Or Red: Which USB Port Is Faster?

Universal Serial Bus or USB ports, particularly USB Type-A and Type-B, can have different colors, which are denoted by the color of the plastic insert present in the connectors. Blue USB ports, which are pretty common in modern computing devices, are often considered to be faster than other common ports, such as a black USB ports or white USB ports. However, if you have a red USB port on your computer, which is relatively less common, there is a high chance that you have access to a faster port than the blue USB.

The USB port color is typically associated with the USB generation supported by the connector, which determines how fast it can transfer data or its power capabilities. In some cases, the port color can also tell if the port has always-on functionality, which allows it to provide power or charge the connected device even when the computer is sleeping. For example, if a USB port is orange, it's typically an always-on port, and can also support USB 3.2 Gen 1 (or USB 3.0) data transfer speeds. So, what are the capabilities of the blue and red USB ports, and how much faster is the red USB port? Let's find out.