4 Ways To Make A Cheap Home Projector Look Better

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Building your very own home theater doesn't have to be the kind of project that'll bankrupt a household. TVs are less expensive than ever before, as are audio systems and all the necessary cables for wiring up your hardware. Investing in a projector costs less than ever, too, especially if you care more about image size than image quality. Some of the smallest projectors are still capable of throwing a 100-inch projection or larger; it's variables like brightness and color accuracy that take the biggest hit when the price is ultra-low.

This isn't to say that every inexpensive projector on the market delivers a lackluster picture, but if you're spending less than $100, there's going to be something that's relatively lacking. It may not just be brightness and colors; bargain-bin projectors can also be limited in terms of available inputs, HDR capabilities, and image correction tools (e.g., auto-keystone, zoom, etc.). We also wouldn't be surprised if a sub-$100 projector had a fairly loud fan. Fortunately, there are ways to improve the picture quality of even some of the worst projectors out there.

We'll be focusing on a few of the most practical enhancements, and one of the biggest is ambient light control. Cheap projectors usually aren't able to output enough brightness for daytime viewing, but adding a couple of items to your theater room or outdoor movie zone can make quite the difference.