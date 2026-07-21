The 5 Biggest Disadvantages Of Buying A Budget Projector

Budget-friendly projectors are an appealing choice for summer movie nights. Invite your pals, light up the fire pit, and then quickly put it out once you realize the ambient glow is overpowering the image your projector is attempting to throw. Unfortunately, in most cases, inexpensive projectors struggle to output the kind of brightness that outdoor movies call for. The worst part is that a lot of manufacturers aren't transparent about this.

If the company is boasting about a projector's "10,000-lux output," that really doesn't mean anything. Instead, look for an "ANSI lumens" or "ISO lumens" figure to get a better sense of how bright a projector can get. The former is a standard developed by the American National Standards Institute, a nonprofit organization, and the latter is a newer measurement created by the International Organization for Standardization. Luckily, these two standards have a lot of overlap, so their figures are normally within about 5% of each other when measuring the same output. For spaces with uncontrollable lighting, your best bet is a projector that delivers at least 1,000 ANSI or ISO lumens — ideally even more — and that's not a spec many ultra-cheap projectors meet.

You'll also need to be mindful of the image size you're working with, because the bigger the projection, the dimmer the final picture will be. Even if the manufacturer claims you'll get enough picture to fill a 130-inch screen, it won't matter much if you can barely tell what you're looking at. Stick to official ANSI or ISO lumens ratings, and treat all other brightness specs with the utmost caution.