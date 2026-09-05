Why 60FPS Works For Gaming, But Not For Movies

When it comes to frames per second (FPS), most would agree that more means better. Higher FPS means smoother, more realistic visuals and more visual information each second—both of which should give it a clear advantage. This is certainly true in terms of gaming, where studies show that a higher frame rate improves your performance. However, while 60 FPS is the lowest most people are comfortable gaming at, modern blockbusters still follow the century-old standard of 24 FPS. Avid gamers say even 30 FPS is overly choppy and borderline unplayable for most modern multiplayer games. So what makes movies different?

60 FPS and higher frame rates work for gaming because the more information you get each second, the faster you can react. This is necessary for competitive, fast-paced shooters and games where quick reflexes matter, but not so much for watching a movie. Initially, the 24 FPS standard was created out of necessity: the earliest silent movies could go as low as 16 FPS on hand-cranked cameras, but the number had to be bumped up for audio synchronization. Every major filmmaker at the time agreed that this number should be 24 FPS. It was also much cheaper to shoot at 24 frames than at higher frame rates, since more frames required more film, and more film meant higher production costs.