The Pros And Cons Of Android Auto

Android Auto brings apps on your Android device to the display unit in your car. From there, you access music, phone calls, news and weather, maps, and so much more, directly from the vehicle's infotainment system. The platform allows you to use the touch screen or voice-activated controls to navigate through apps.

Android Auto through Gemini can even respond to your questions and answer you. You can use it to navigate to a restaurant, have the system call a family member or friend, or play a specific song on your favorite music streaming service.

While it can be a great tool to have for long car rides, the platform has its fair share of problems. Message notifications are turned on by default and can be distracting while driving. Another issue is that Gemini may not always respond correctly. Some users also complain about how Android Auto can have connectivity problems and disconnect frequently, especially when using a wired connection.