5 Small 3D Printers Perfect For Your Home Or Office

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3D printers are useful devices, especially for anyone who enjoys creating home projects, but whether a 3D printer is worth buying also depends on how much space you have available. That is because several models usually take up a lot of desk space due to the movement of the bed and the filament holder. In addition, during long jobs, they also make a lot of noise.

Fortunately, you do not need a large machine to get good results. There are some compact 3D printers designed to fit in smaller spaces without giving up important features. So, you will still have automatic leveling and enough volume for common projects. This makes them interesting options for anyone with limited space.

Even though there are some trade-offs compared to larger models — such as being limited to smaller projects or printing parts in several pieces before joining them later — some models are still worth it. We've picked some small 3D printer options that you can consider for your home or office.